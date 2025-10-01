News

WATCH | Madlanga hearings paused over Khumalo's sudden sickness

01 October 2025 - 11:16
Head of Crime Inteligence of the SAPS Lt General Dumisani Khumalo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Madlanga commission proceedings have been postponed after SAPS head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, fell ill.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that Khumalo arrived at the Bridget Mabandla justice college on Wednesday morning ready to take the stand as the fifth witness.

However, he later informed the commissioners that he was unwell and judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga – who is heading the inquiry – decided to postpone the proceedings.

“He left just before 9am.

“We will make an announcement during the course of today as to the way forward, but for today we are adjourned,” Michaels said.

According to Michaels, they don't know yet how long Khumalo will be not available and will make an announcement as soon as they know.

Khumalo has been testifying since Monday.

SowetanLIVE

