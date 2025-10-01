The 33-year-officer, who faces two charges, murder as well as failure to lock away his firearm, appeared at the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.
Testifying in court, Kgafane said on the day that Malepane allegedly shot Lebo Sekhute multiple times, killing him, Malepane was off duty and under the influence of alcohol. “If he knew he was going to a tavern to consume alcohol, he should have left his firearm at home, in a safe," he said.
WATCH | Cop ‘was under influence’ when he gunned down patron at Soweto tavern, court told
Constable, who faces charges of murder and failure to lock away his firearm, applies for bail
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The police officer accused of murdering his "friend" at a Soweto tavern was under the influence of alcohol but still carried his service pistol and, thus, endangered the lives of people at the establishment.
This is according to WO Dikose Kgafane, the investigating officer in the murder case of accused Cons Tshepiso Malepane.
The 33-year-officer, who faces two charges, murder as well as failure to lock away his firearm, appeared at the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.
Testifying in court, Kgafane said on the day that Malepane allegedly shot Lebo Sekhute multiple times, killing him, Malepane was off duty and under the influence of alcohol. “If he knew he was going to a tavern to consume alcohol, he should have left his firearm at home, in a safe," he said.
SowetanLIVE
VIDEO | Cop kills 'friend' who tried to calm violent altercation
Woman collapses, dies after learning nephew was allegedly gunned down by cop
'No to hate crime': Cop and cousin who murdered lesbian activist are jailed
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos