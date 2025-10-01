News

WATCH | Cop ‘was under influence’ when he gunned down patron at Soweto tavern, court told

Constable, who faces charges of murder and failure to lock away his firearm, applies for bail

01 October 2025 - 15:36
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The police officer accused of murdering his "friend" at a Soweto tavern was under the influence of alcohol but still carried his service pistol and, thus, endangered the lives of people at the establishment.

This is according to WO Dikose Kgafane, the investigating officer in the murder case of accused Cons Tshepiso Malepane.

The 33-year-officer, who faces two charges, murder as well as failure to lock away his firearm, appeared at the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Testifying in court, Kgafane said on the day that Malepane allegedly shot Lebo Sekhute multiple times, killing him, Malepane was off duty and under the influence of alcohol. “If he knew he was going to a tavern to consume alcohol, he should have left his firearm at home, in a safe," he said.

Tshepiso Malepane appearing at Lenasia magistrate's court accused of killing Lebogang Sekhute outside a tavern in Pimville on 21 September.
Tshepiso Malepane appearing at Lenasia magistrate's court accused of killing Lebogang Sekhute outside a tavern in Pimville on 21 September.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

