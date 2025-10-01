News

Toddler drowns at Durban home

By TIMES LIVE - 01 October 2025 - 18:37
A toddler believed to be about two years old drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Umbilo, Durban, on Wednesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said responders arrived at the Holmes Road home at about 11am to find community members attempting to resuscitate the child.

“Advanced life support paramedics immediately took over with resuscitation effects, but after some time the toddler showed no improvement and was declared dead,” he said.

The circumstances of the alleged drowning are unknown and police were called to investigate.

