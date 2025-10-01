Three foreign truck drivers arrested in KZN transport dept crackdown

Three undocumented foreigners were arrested at the Midway Weighbridge on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. This follows a spate of arrests of reckless drivers in the past few days.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the department is cracking down on offenders on the N3.

“We have been joined by home affairs’ immigration unit in an operation against an increase in accidents involving trucks driven by undocumented foreigners,” he said. “We have adopted zero tolerance on drinking and driving and reckless driving in the province.”

Duma also recently declared war on “blue-lights mafia” who terrorise other motorists on the roads. Speaking at a media briefing in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, he said authorities “cannot fold their arms while people are breaking the law.

“On September 19 we had a multi-disciplinary roadblock in Umhlanga. Our dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) stopped a convoy transporting the deputy mayor of Nongoma local municipality. Upon searching the vehicles, the RTI discovered they were in violation of regulations of the National Road Traffic Act.”

The RTI found:

one blue light, reserved for traffic officers, police and millitary police;

one green light, used in disaster management vehicles; and

two white lights, used by registered security vehicles and only driven by a security officer.

“The lights were confiscated and a warning was issued to the drivers after they pleaded ignorance of the legal framework regarding identification lights. They claimed to be security guards but failed to provide evidence.”

During the launch of Transport Month on Tuesday, Duma vowed to crack down on offenders. He said authorities arrested 293 motorists for drinking and driving, adding that those arrested included:

a senior prosecutor;

two police officers; and

a correctional services officer.

Duma also announced a clampdown on unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles. This is after a spate of crashes in Imbali, including one in which five pupils died when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a pre-school building.

