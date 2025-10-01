News

Missing man's family await DNA results of charred body

01 October 2025 - 15:37
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Lebo Mniki, 35.
The family of the 35-year-old man who was last seen at his girlfriend's student accommodation in Midrand a month ago say  they are awaiting DNA results after the  burnt  body of a man was found at Mogogelo in the North West.

We are not doing well at all.
Sfiso Mniki, brother 

Sonwabo Mniki's brother Sfiso said police took DNA from their mother to see if it matches the charred remains, and they are now awaiting feedback  from the police regarding the conclusion of the results. 

"We are not doing well at all. On Tuesday, the family went to see the station commander (at Midrand police station) but there hasn't been any solid updates with regards to the [missing man's] whereabouts or DNA," he said.  

Mnike was last seen at the Respublica Princeton Village, which mainly offers  accommodation for EDUVOS students, on August  29.  

His anxious mother and family have been visiting hospitals and mortuaries to try to find him.    

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were continuing with their investigation and following up on information received to trace and locate Mniki.  

