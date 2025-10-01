Sonwabo Mniki's brother Sfiso said police took DNA from their mother to see if it matches the charred remains, and they are now awaiting feedback from the police regarding the conclusion of the results.
Missing man's family await DNA results of charred body
The family of the 35-year-old man who was last seen at his girlfriend's student accommodation in Midrand a month ago say they are awaiting DNA results after the burnt body of a man was found at Mogogelo in the North West.
