Medical aid, pension benefits for traditional leaders closer to fruition

Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal will soon have access to pension and medical benefits following an official approval of an Amakhosi Pension Fund by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi confirmed on Tuesday the initiative mooted by his department three months ago had been given the thumbs up.

The initiative, a first of its kind, was started by the KZN Cogta department in partnership with Standard Bank to support amakhosi and izinduna after their retirement.

“The pension fund is designed to uphold the dignity and social standing of amakhosi by providing a structured savings mechanism that will be accessible upon retirement. This marks a significant step in recognising the lifelong service and leadership of traditional leaders in the province,” said Buthelezi.

The fund is one part of the department’s comprehensive plan to support traditional leaders, the Amakhosi Legacy Plan, which includes medical aid for traditional leaders, he said.

“In addition to retirement benefits, the plan will incorporate comprehensive medical cover, ensuring that amakhosi have essential healthcare services. This holistic approach reflects the department’s commitment to the wellbeing of traditional leaders, both during and after their tenure.”

He told TimesLIVE it was important to create the fund as a way of thanking traditional leaders for their many years of service.

“Amakhosi perform a crucial leadership role as part of our democratic dispensation but their financial security was never catered for. Hence the introduction of the plan.”

With the FSCA having approved the fund, Buthelezi said the department is now waiting for a final agreement from Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa. If all goes well, the fund will start on November 1.

He confirmed there are no specific criteria required to qualify, so all amakhosi and izinduna who are on the Cogta payroll system qualify to benefit from the scheme.

There are no timelines for the first payout as yet. “It’s too early to talk about payouts but everyone who qualifies has been successfully enrolled.”

Dr Gugu Mazibuko, a cultural expert and senior lecturer at UKZN, said this is a progressive and long-overdue step. Traditional leaders form a crucial tier of governance by serving as a bridge between formal structures and grassroots realities and, like any other civil servants, deserve recognition and just rewards for their dedicated service, she said.

“In many respects, traditional leaders do an even greater job of maintaining order and cohesion within their communities than some formal structures. They mediate in family disputes and work tirelessly to preserve peace and unity,” she said.

“Their contribution is not ceremonial; it is deeply practical and profoundly valuable. They are an essential tier of governance, often operating at the grassroots level where they have a direct impact on people’s daily lives.

“It’s only fair that there is a safety net for them, a reservoir of support they can draw from when they retire or face medical challenges. They should be treated with the dignity and support befitting their role and it’s reassuring to see this issue being taken seriously at last.”

Mazibuko compared them to faith institutions, noting that churches often take care of their pastors due to the central role they play in the lives of congregants. She said traditional leaders are no different as they provide moral and cultural guidance, and their welfare should be a national priority.

Buthelezi confirmed izinduna are already included in the plan and will receive similar benefits to amakhosi.

The fund will work as a joint contribution scheme, with both the government and the traditional leaders contributing, he said.

“KZN Cogta will contribute a portion and traditional leaders will also contribute towards the fund. This is a shared investment in their future.”

