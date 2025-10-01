KZN education dept has run out of funds for books and stationery, says provincial treasury

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has run out of funds to place orders for school books and essential stationery for next year.

This was revealed by the provincial treasury on Tuesday after “an inaccurate narrative” the department was blocking the procurement process for learning and reaching support materials (LTSM).

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers dismissed claims they are withholding approvals.

“Treasury can confirm education does not have the required funds for the procurement of LTSM for the upcoming school year. Treasury is therefore unable to approve the request to place an order as funds are not available,” he said.

The revelation has raised alarm bells among education stakeholders, with the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) expressing concerns about the potential impact on the quality of education in the province.

“This has immediate and serious consequences for schools. It undermines their ability to plan for 2026 and places the quality of teaching and learning at significant risk,” said Naptosa KZN spokesperson Thirona Moodley.

The department was placed under Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) intervention in August after overspending its 2024/25 budget by March and carrying large unpaid bills into the new financial year.

The provincial treasury has since intervened by seizing control of the education department’s spending — except for salaries, school transfers and nutritional grants — to ensure funds are available before any new financial commitments are made, including orders for LTSM.

“In line with this, treasury has been mandated to ensure education uses funds in a fiscally prudent manner,” Rodgers said. “The mandate includes the responsibility to confirm that funds are available before the placement of any order. Failure to perform this function may result in overcommitments, unpaid service providers and unauthorised expenditure.”

Moodley said the absence of a clear funding plan to solve the crisis was worrying as it could result in schools opening for the upcoming year without essential material.

“Without urgent intervention, schools could face the start of the academic year without textbooks, a setback that would severely compromise the constitutional right of pupils to quality education.”

She urged the two departments to act with urgency and transparency in the matter. She also called for a firm commitment, a funding plan and a delivery timeline to ensure every pupil has textbooks before the new school year begins.

Treasury committed to work with the education department to resolve the issue before start of the school year. Officials from the two departments are expected to meet on Thursday to begin the work.

This comes days after basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube convened a meeting with the education and transport departments and KZN premier Thami Ntuli to address the budget constraints affecting the functioning of schools in the province.

The meeting resolved to establish a provincial task team, which will be led by Ntuli, to find solutions to the financial challenges.

