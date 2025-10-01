News

Khumalo ‘in good spirits’ after falling ill at Madlanga commission

Inquiry delayed, and way forward to be advised

01 October 2025 - 14:23
Head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is receiving the best medical treatment after he fell ill before he could resume with his testimony at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday morning, the SAPS has confirmed.

The general’s health is receiving priority, and the Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition, as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony
Brig Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was in touch with Khumalom and had confirmed he was in good spirits, and taking health advice from his physician.

"The general’s health is receiving priority, and the Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition, as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” she said.

Khumalo was expected to continue with testimony at the Madlanga commission. However, upon on arrival at the commission precinct in Pretoria, he informed commissioners he was not feeling well. Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga – who is heading the inquiry – decided to postpone the proceedings.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they will make an announcement during the course of Wednesday about the way forward. He said they did not now yet how long Khumalo will be not available, and will make an announcement as soon as they know.

