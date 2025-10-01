Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Maketlwa faces charges relating to the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as fraud.
Former Mpumalanga premier Makwetla granted bail in Bosasa corruption case
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former Mpumalanga premier Thabang Makwetla was granted bail of R10,000 when he appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges related to security upgrades at his house carried out by disgraced facilities company Bosasa.
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Maketlwa faces charges relating to the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as fraud.
“The charges emanate from the alleged security upgrade to his home by Bosasa in 2015, valued at approximately R350,000,” Mamothame said.
“His repeated failure to disclose this material benefit to parliament over four years violated his legal and ethical duty under the [MPs] code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests.”
The case has been postponed to 4 November. Makwetla is a former deputy minister of defence and military veterans and deputy minister of justice and correctional services.
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair also faces corruption charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth R200,000 in security upgrades to his property from Bosasa. He is on suspension.
