Critical lessons from Mabuza's pension saga
Fight over R44.7m a critical lesson on how lobola works – lawyers
The fight over late deputy president David Mabuza’s R44.7m pension should serve as a critical lesson about how lobola, love and the law intersect.
The Mpumalanga High Court on Tuesday interdicted Alexforbes from administering Mabuza’s pension to his wife, Nonhlanhla Mnisi, who was named as a beneficiary.
Mabuza’s daughter Tamara Silinda and her mother, Emunah, submitted a document from the department of home affairs that showed that the 64-year-old Mabuza was not married at the time of his death on July 3.
Emunah said she was Mabuza’s widow, as they were married under customary law in 1999, and while they were separated at the time of his death, they never divorced.
Judge Johannes Roelofse said a proper investigation of the dependents of the deceased must be conducted.
Sanlam Trust chief executive Adv Sankie Morata said the legal dispute over the pension payout is a “cautionary tale for all South Africans in customary partnerships”.
“The battle, which sees two women laying claim to his estate – one through a long-standing customary union, the other with a disputed posthumous marriage certificate issued after Mabuza’s death – highlights the financial and emotional fallout that can occur when cultural traditions are not supported by clear legal formalities and estate planning,” said Morata.
“The Mabuza estate dispute is a sobering, real-world example of what we advise clients on. Lobola is a deeply meaningful tradition that joins families, but it is not the final step in securing a spouse’s legal or financial future. This case demonstrates that without a registered marriage and a clear will, a lifetime of partnership can dissolve into legal ambiguity, leaving loved ones vulnerable and a family’s legacy in jeopardy.
“Lobola is the starting point for building a family, not the end point of financial planning. The complex circumstances surrounding the Mabuza estate should serve as a wake-up call for every couple. By taking the steps to register the marriage legally and draft a clear, professional will, couples can honour their cultural traditions while building a secure and unambiguous financial future.
“Ensuring your estate plan is in order is an act of love and responsibility. Having these conversations early provides peace of mind and financial stability. Expert advisers can help you navigate the complexities of customary marriage and estate law to ensure your legacy is one of security, not dispute.”
He said it’s important to differentiate between the cultural process of lobola and a legally recognised customary marriage.
“While lobola negotiations and ceremonies are a vital tradition, they do not automatically grant a spouse inheritance rights. For a customary marriage to be legally recognised, the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act outlines specific requirements,” he said.
David Thomson, Sanlam Trust senior legal adviser, said the “Act states that for a marriage to be legally recognised, both partners must be older than 18 and consent to marrying under customary law”.
“While the Act acknowledges that a marriage can be valid even if lobola isn’t paid in full, the crucial step that is often missed is registration. Couples should register their union at the department of home affairs within three months. Failure to do so doesn't invalidate the marriage; however, it means you’ll need to prove the marriage with documents or witnesses in the event of death or divorce, potentially requiring affidavits or photographs to substantiate the union. And that is what we are seeing in this case.”
Formalising the marriage, he added, provides a legal foundation that protects both spouses and will simplify matters of inheritance and administering of pension fund payouts.
Morata said such disputes can be avoided and a legally binding will is the most effective tool.
“Regardless of your marital status, a will is non-negotiable ... A will would explicitly have named the intended beneficiaries of your estate and other assets, potentially preventing this entire court battle. It allows you to provide for all your dependants, including children from different relationships, and ensures they are cared for as you would wish. A will works together with laws like the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act to protect your family.
“A forward-thinking approach should be applied to financial matters. Before commencing lobola negotiations, couples should discuss and decide how their assets and debts are to be shared in the marriage [this is their marital property regime]. Unless you sign an antenuptial contract, you are automatically married in community of property, which means everything you own and owe is shared equally. This can be a risk, so it requires careful consideration.”
Quick Take
Sanlam shares tips on how you can secure your spouse’s future beyond lobola:
Draft a will: When you write a will, you can decide who inherits your money, property or belongings – such as your spouse, family, friends or charities. However, certain laws protect spouses and dependents from being completely disinherited.
A well-drafted will helps ensure your spouse is provided for and can prevent potential disputes. In SA, the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act ensures a surviving spouse is fairly provided for following a partner’s passing. Any partner in a legally recognised customary marriage is entitled to this support.
Register your marriage: A marriage certificate strengthens the legal standing and ensures a smoother estate administration process. This is the legal counterpart to the cultural foundation laid by lobola.
Nominate your beneficiaries: For your retirement fund benefits, make sure nominations are done in writing and filed with the fund trustees.
Seek professional advice: A financial adviser or legal expert can guide your estate planning to align cultural traditions and legal rights.
