A series of messages between Brown Mogotsi and crime accused Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has revealed how the latter paid for the flights of eight people to a fundraising event which was to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
While Mogotsi asked that Matlala also pay a further R200,000 for a table for the group, he refused.
All this was revealed by SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo during the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, where he read out messages between Mogotsi and Matlala.
Mogotsi is a confirmed associate of the now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
In January, Mogotsi sent Matlala a text asking him to buy eight people flight tickets and a silver package at the Progressive Business Forum fundraising event held before the party’s January 8 celebration in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the event.
In their conversations, Mogotsi sent the names of eight people and their ID numbers, requesting that Matlala pay for their flights, accommodation, and a silver package.
WhatsApp messages show 'Cat' Matlala bankrolled people to attend an ANC gala dinner
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A series of messages between Brown Mogotsi and crime accused Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has revealed how the latter paid for the flights of eight people to a fundraising event which was to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
While Mogotsi asked that Matlala also pay a further R200,000 for a table for the group, he refused.
All this was revealed by SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo during the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, where he read out messages between Mogotsi and Matlala.
Mogotsi is a confirmed associate of the now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
In January, Mogotsi sent Matlala a text asking him to buy eight people flight tickets and a silver package at the Progressive Business Forum fundraising event held before the party’s January 8 celebration in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the event.
In their conversations, Mogotsi sent the names of eight people and their ID numbers, requesting that Matlala pay for their flights, accommodation, and a silver package.
The silver package was valued at R200,000 and the package included access to wine tasting and a networking session with an opportunity to take pictures with ANC ministers.
Matlala’s response was: "This I would do (flights and accommodation) except the table."
Matlala later sent Mogotsi proof of payment of the flights.
In another text, Mogotsi asked Matlala for more money for an ANC meeting in the Eastern Cape.
"I am aware that I have not being instrumental so far, am also worried that my guy and Maj-Gen Feroz Khan recordered (your) man (Maluleke) without our knowledge.
"Beside(s) things r (are) going well against Khan. May u (you) Pliz assist? We are now at the last stage to be stable.
"We need R25k only. We will engage in everything and anything we need, my boss. The problem is we gonna lose votes in two regions," the text read.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
READ | Task team that harassed you has been disbanded - message allegedly found in Cat Matlala's phone
WATCH | Khumalo links Matlala, Molefe to crime cartel specialising in contract killings, kidnappings
WATCH | WhatsApp messages between Matlala, associates to be key focus at Madlanga commission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos