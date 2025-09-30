WATCH | WhatsApp messages between Matlala, associates to be key focus at Madlanga commission

A subsequent ballistic report linked the hitmen allegedly hired for the attack to a string of other killings, including the 2022 murder of musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards.
Khumalo described Matlala as a key figure in a cartel with operations stretching across borders.
“The main commodity in question is illicit drug trafficking, locally and internationally, which is coupled with contract killing, cross-border hijackings as well as kidnappings, and tender fraud,” he said.
During the release of its interim report into alleged procurement irregularities, the Special Investigating Unit revealed that Matlala benefited to the tune of R13m from the R2bn looted from Tembisa Hospital’s supply chain.
In December 2024, weeks after the Gauteng counterintelligence team raided the property of Matlala and another alleged cartel member, Katiso “KT” Molefe, the now suspended minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, issued a directive to dissolve the PKTT immediately.
Molefe is the alleged mastermind in the killing of DJ Sumbody.
In his letter, Mchunu said the service of the team is no longer required and that the team was adding no value in the fight against crime.
However, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola told the Madlanga commission that the directives were an encroachment of his responsibilities.
Head of governance, legislation, and policy at the legal services division at the SAPS, Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, also told the commission that the directive to disband the team fell outside the mandate of Mchunu.
“It was clearly an instruction by the minister. The question is whether it was a lawful instruction or direction that the minister used. Did the minister have the power to direct or command the closure of the task team that was investigating crimes, and in my view, he did not have that authority.
“The decision of the minister to close the task team that was responsible for the investigation of a crime that, in my view, fell outside the mandate of the minister,” she said last week Thursday.
The commission continues on Tuesday.
WhatsApp messages between Matlala, associates to be key focus at Madlanga commission
WhatsApp messages between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior politicians, SAPS officials, and business people, which were retrieved from his phone are set to take centre stage at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.
Head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, is expected to walk the commission through conversations that alleged “big five” cartel member Matlala had with senior politicians at the hearing that was established to probe allegations of criminal, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
“The WhatsApp chats will provide the important context that is necessary for the commission to know in order to understand the decision to disestablish the political killings task team, as well as the manner that decision was sought to be implemented by certain elements within SAPS as well as the ministry of police,” Khumalo said.
The chats were retrieved from two cellphones seized during Matlala’s arrest earlier this year.
On Monday, Khumalo told the commission he believes the push to dissolve the team was driven by an organised crime cartel that had exerted influence over the police ministry.
“The [chats will] disclose direct communication and association between Matlala and several senior officials within SAPS who have apparent connections to the minister,” he said.
Matlala was arrested in May in connection with the attempted assassination of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane.
