Residents of Pennyville near Soweto took to the streets on an icy Tuesday morning and blocked roads to protest against being evicted from council flats they have been occupying for years for free.
They claimed that while they have been living there for over a decade, they were being forced out illegally.
The flats belong to the Johannesburg Social Housing Council (Joshco) and are rented out to people in a particular salary bracket.
One tenant, Phathutshedzo Tshivhangani, who has lived in the flats since 2009, explained why she stopped paying after eight years of regular rent.
“We don’t have security, we don’t have parking where we stay, and Joshco does not provide us with such services. We were paying R2,500 but when I started living here, it was R1,500.
WATCH | Pennyville community revolts against Joburg council flat evictions
Image: Supplied
Residents of Pennyville near Soweto took to the streets on an icy Tuesday morning and blocked roads to protest against being evicted from council flats they have been occupying for years for free.
They claimed that while they have been living there for over a decade, they were being forced out illegally.
The flats belong to the Johannesburg Social Housing Council (Joshco) and are rented out to people in a particular salary bracket.
One tenant, Phathutshedzo Tshivhangani, who has lived in the flats since 2009, explained why she stopped paying after eight years of regular rent.
“We don’t have security, we don’t have parking where we stay, and Joshco does not provide us with such services. We were paying R2,500 but when I started living here, it was R1,500.
“I stopped [paying] because I saw that my money is not being used properly. They don’t come and paint the flats, they don’t fix anything not even the tiles. We are not being serviced for the money they want us to pay,” she said.
TResidents argue that they are being unfairly targeted for eviction when the landlord and authorities have failed to ensure safe and habitable conditions.
On Monday morning, residents said they received notices warning of imminent evictions.
In response, the community called an emergency meeting the same evening to strategise against the evictions.
One resident said the meeting followed a briefing earlier in the day with their councillor, Msimelo Lobi, who was sent by the City of Johannesburg to inform residents of the planned action.
“The Joscho units have been home to dozens of families for nearly a decade. Many fear that without proper intervention, they will be left homeless overnight. The lack of title deeds amounts to a breach of trust, and we are calling on the City to halt the evictions until the matter is resolved,” the resident said.
SowetanLIVE
Joshco bridges housing gap for missing middle residents
WATCH | City closes hijacked properties used for cross-border storage
Alexandra container homes will only be allocated after engineers declare them safe: MMC Mabaso
Joshco tenants take advantage of debt settlement discounts
Nearly half of City of Joburg tenants don't pay rent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos