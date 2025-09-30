“My father has been a farmer for many years and two years ago, he encouraged me to get into the business. Being a multiple award-winner himself, he taught me all I know about farming but I've also attended workshops by SAB and Farmsol, where we are taught a lot about the business and how to sustain it,” she explained.
Taung's top barley farmer wants more women on the land
Local farmer's win shines spotlight on women's role in agriculture
Image: Supplied
For 58-year-old Dorcas Madithole Smous, a North West farmer specialising in growing barley grain and beans, walking away with the Best Female Farmer Award validates that women can do whatever they put their mind to when given the chance to prove themselves.
Smous was one of three winners whose efforts were recently recognised during South African Breweries' (SAB) Cheers to Farmers event where small-scale farmers from Taung in the North West were celebrated for their role in powering the country's beer value chain.
“This award gives me the strength and hope to push even harder when it comes to my field. It also serves as a reminder that women can also do well in the farming industry. Women have the capability to accomplish a lot of things and are seldom given the chance to. So, I hope this award will encourage women to take on farming,” she told Sowetan.
Smous had grown up witnessing her father grow different types of crops. And when his health no longer allowed him to work in the fields, he urged her to take over the reigns. She has been at it for two years.
“My father has been a farmer for many years and two years ago, he encouraged me to get into the business. Being a multiple award-winner himself, he taught me all I know about farming but I've also attended workshops by SAB and Farmsol, where we are taught a lot about the business and how to sustain it,” she explained.
And while the initiative offers support to farmers, Smous said there are many challenges they still face.
“We come across a lot of challenges such as theft where people steal cables and the crops we grow. Another challenge is when pivot irrigation systems and other equipment break, that becomes very costly [to fix],” she said.
MEC for agriculture and rural development in the North West, Madoda Sambatha, shared more challenges facing local farmers and urged private companies to assist government in combating them.
“Access to markets and funding for small-scale farmers is at the centre of the challenges they face. Therefore, such initiatives help the government in reducing them. CSI projects from companies such as SAB really empower small-scale farmers in Taung and also alleviates pressure from the government. These initiatives are possible because of government policies,” he said.
Explaining why the brewery invests in local farmers, SAB's corporate affairs vice-president Zoleka Lisa said the partnership helps the company to produce high-quality beer from natural ingredients.
According to Lisa, barley is available in only four provinces in SA, with North West being one of them. Taung has the right soil and climatic conditions to grow the grain hence the company has identified it to be one of those special communities they can work with, she said.
“The beer journey starts on a barley farm and this community and its farmers help us source a raw ingredient that goes into the manufacturing of our beers. The partnership helps to uplift the farmers and also services the value chain of the business.
"If people from Taung are able to enjoy our different selection of beers, we should also be able to come back and invest in them, while also creating an inclusive value chain,” she said.
While Smous plans to invest some of the prize money into her business, she also hopes that her business will grow on an international scale. “My dream is to supply Chinese markets and other markets worldwide and for them to realise that we have a lot to offer.”
