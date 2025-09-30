News

READ | Task team that harassed you has been disbanded - message allegedly found in Cat Matlala's phone

By Sowetan Reporter - 30 September 2025 - 13:36
Vusi 'Cat' Matlala appears in court.
Vusi 'Cat' Matlala appears in court.
Image: Koena Mashale

“The [political killings] task team that came to your house and harassed you has been disbanded.”

According to SA crime intelligence chief Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, this message was among a cache of messages retrieved from the phone of crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Giving evidence at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, Khumalo said the message was sent on January 1, a day after police minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly sent out a directive that the task team be disbanded. The message was allegedly sent from the phone of Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, to Matlala.

One of the messages is from a radio producer asking for an interview with crime expert and forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi about the disbanding of the task team. Rafadi forwarded the message to Matlala. In some messages Mogotsi makes reference to someone called “Sibiya” as well as a certain “minister”.

The Madlanga commission is hearing evidence into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | WhatsApp messages between Matlala, associates to be key focus at Madlanga commission

WhatsApp messages between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior politicians, SAPS officials, and business people, which were retrieved from his phone are ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Khumalo links Matlala, Molefe to crime cartel specialising in contract killings, kidnappings

Katiso “TK” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, ...
News
21 hours ago

Crime intelligence chief claims arrest was 'mistaken identity' orchestrated by Mogotsi

SA's head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, told the Madlanga commission on Monday that his recent arrest was a case of mistaken identity – ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life