READ | Task team that harassed you has been disbanded - message allegedly found in Cat Matlala's phone

Image: Koena Mashale
“The [political killings] task team that came to your house and harassed you has been disbanded.”
According to SA crime intelligence chief Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, this message was among a cache of messages retrieved from the phone of crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Giving evidence at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, Khumalo said the message was sent on January 1, a day after police minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly sent out a directive that the task team be disbanded. The message was allegedly sent from the phone of Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, to Matlala.
One of the messages is from a radio producer asking for an interview with crime expert and forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi about the disbanding of the task team. Rafadi forwarded the message to Matlala. In some messages Mogotsi makes reference to someone called “Sibiya” as well as a certain “minister”.
The Madlanga commission is hearing evidence into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
