SIU head Adv Andy Mothibi said the investigations had already produced “tangible results” and action would not be delayed until the probe is finalised.
"What we are presenting to you is tangible results, actionable outcomes that do not require waiting until the end of the report. We didn’t wait; officials found wanting have already been referred for action. Evidence has been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority, and they are already taking steps," he said.
Mothibi confirmed that referrals have been made to the NPA and the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said since taking office, she has implemented strict procurement controls aligned with legislation to curb corruption and maladministration.
"The reforms are designed to mitigate corruption, irregular expenditure, and maladministration while fostering accountability and transparency in public procurement. The systems that are now in place, those were put up by me. There’s no one else who did it. When I was deployed to the department, my first goal was to ensure proper systems were established, and that’s exactly what I did.
"We already have a list of 11 officials identified in the first SIU report. They’ve been recommended for disciplinary inquiries and criminal charges. That report helped us act swiftly to address maladministration in the department, without fear or favour," she said.
Motsoaledi says threats will not stop fight against graft
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says thugs cannot continue getting away with corruption while whistleblowers are the ones “going into hiding and getting killed”.
This is how he reacted to the release of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) interim report into the looting at Tembisa Hospital.
The report revealed how junior and senior hospital officials pocketed millions through enabling fraudulent contracts valued at over R2bn.
Motsoaledi said the fight against corruption would not stop, despite the threats faced by those exposing wrongdoing.
“Once employees have been involved and were referred to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for criminal action, a criminal process will follow them. Also, damages and losses will be recovered. And this will not stop with Tembisa. It will go wherever the evidence leads us, because we can’t allow a system where people loot with impunity while patients suffer. That era must come to an end," he said.
He said many whistleblowers had paid the ultimate price while the bigger fish get away.
“The people who killed Babita Deokaran are driving Lamborghinis, the Lamborghini Urus and the other ones you could not pronounce. They are living a free life. Now, what type of a country are we going to become that the public servants who are the real public servants are the ones that are in hiding, and the sgebenzas [thugs] are the ones driving Lamborghinis?” Motsoaledi asked.
