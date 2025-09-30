News

Man kills wife, shoots store manager then takes his own life

30 September 2025 - 11:59
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A Limpopo man allegedly followed his wife into a shop, killed her and also shot a store manager whose office the woman fled to.

As the two women lay on the floor bleeding, the man turned the gun on himself. He died at the scene.

According to police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the incident happened on Sunday in Namakgale, where the 45-year-old man attacked his 40-year-old wife.

Police established that the firearm used in the incident was unlicensed and with its serial number filed off.
Brig Hlulani Mashaba, police spokesperson

“At around 17:16, police received a complaint about a shooting inside the retail wholesaler. On arrival, they were directed to three individuals lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries. 

“Preliminary reports indicate that the husband followed his wife into the wholesaler, where she attempted to hide. The suspect, armed with a firearm, pursued her,” said Mashaba. 

Mashaba said the victim sought refuge in the shop manager’s office, but the suspect fired two shots into the office, injuring the manager.

“He then dragged the woman (his wife) out, stabbed her several times, and fatally shot her” he explained. 

Mashaba said the female manager was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. 

“Police established that the firearm used in the incident was unlicensed and with its serial number filed off. Cartridges, projectiles, the firearm, and a knife were confiscated at the scene.

“The identities of the deceased will be released in due course. The motive is believed to be domestic-related, and police investigations are continuing,” he said. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the incident. 

“This brutal act is yet another reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence. We urge community members facing challenges in their relationships to seek help and support rather than resorting to violence,” Hadebe said.

