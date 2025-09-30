Mogotsi is an associate of the now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, and it is alleged that Mogotsi used his influence to prevent police from investigating crimes committed by Matlala.
KZN Hawks head Senona leaked info to Matlala, Madlanga inquiry told
Image: Antonio Muchave
The head of Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Maj-Gen Leseja Senona, leaked sensitive information to crime accused and controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
Senona did so because his son was in businesses with Matlala and he gave away state secrets to him to help keep the pair's business relationship going.
This is the information that the head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, revealed during the Madlanga commission yesterday.
According to Khumalo, Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs and kidnappings as well as cross-border hijackings. Molefe has been linked to DJ Sumbody's death while Matlala is accused of the attempted murder of actress and his former lover Tebogo Thobejane.
"Apparently, in parallel, Maj-Gen Leseja Senona pursues similar objectives with Mr [Brown] Mogotsi and leaks confidential documents to Mr Matlala. His association with Matlala appears to be commercial ventures to Mr Matlala and his son, Thato," said Khumalo.
Mogotsi is an associate of the now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, and it is alleged that Mogotsi used his influence to prevent police from investigating crimes committed by Matlala.
Khumalo also revealed that there are WhatsApp chats between Matlala and well-known private investigator and crime expert Calvin Rafadi. According to Khumalo, Rafadi would obtain classified information and give it to Matlala, who then paid him for it.
Khumalo did not elaborate on what Matlala used the information for.
"Rafadi is linked to several high-ranking SAPS officials. Mr Rafadi and Mr Suleiman Kareem appear to be paid by Mr Matlala for their access to senior SAPS members and their ability to advance the same goals pursued by Mr Mogotsi and to also leak sensitive police documents to Mr Matlala."
He said other WhatsApp text retrieved from Matlala's phone also revealed a "Big Five" cartel that partakes in drug distribution and cross-border kidnappings.
According to these chats, Matlala and Molefe are leaders of the "Big Five" cartel. The identities of three others will be given in camera, he said.
“The main commodity in question is illicit drug trafficking, locally and internationally, which is coupled with contract killing, cross-border hijackings as well as kidnappings and tender fraud,” he said.
The operations are in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, while Eastern Cape is used to connect the three provinces.
Khumalo said the "Big Five" are highly connected.
"All syndicates within the cartel are highly connected; they blend criminal expertise with legit businesses that also allow them to influence all levels. All members are assigned specific roles, and the field workers are expected to deliver criminals to the cartel leaders," he said.
Khumalo told the commissioners earlier that the attempt to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) was influenced by a particular organised crime cartel with influence over the ministry of police, thinking that the team was investigating them.
He said that some evidence will be presented in camera to protect its informants and also not to expose their methodologists and resources.
In a letter dated December 31, 2024, from Mchunu to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Mchunu instructed Masemola to disband the PKTT in the province
During his testimony at the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal cartels influenced Mchunu to disestablish the political task team.
According to head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division at the SAPS, Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, that directive was unlawful.
Khumalo is on Tuesday expected to read the chats retrieved from Matlala's phone.
