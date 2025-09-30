The publication said officers sent dogs from the canine brigade to the Bois de Boulogne, which is a park and botanical garden in Paris where Mthethwa's phone last pinged, but the animals were unable to locate him there.
WATCH | Dirco confirms the death of ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ File photo
The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says French authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nathi Mthethwa, SA's ambassador to France.
UK publication The Mirror reported that Mthethwa died in a fall from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel in Paris after being reported missing by his wife on Monday.
The publication said officers sent dogs from the canine brigade to the Bois de Boulogne, which is a park and botanical garden in Paris where Mthethwa's phone last pinged, but the animals were unable to locate him there.
International relations minister Ronald Lamola described Mthethwa as a "distinguished servant" of the nation, saying his career was characterised by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios.
Mthethwa served as minister of police from 2009 until 2014. He then became the minister of arts and culture. Mthethwa also served on the board of directors for the 2010 Fifa World Cup Local Organising Committee.
He was also the member of the ANC's national executive committee, which is the party's highest decision-making body, between 2007 and 2022.
"In his diplomatic role, to which he was appointed in December 2023, ambassador Mthethwa was tasked with strengthening the vital partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.
"I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community," said Lamola.
"The circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities. The government of South Africa extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of ambassador Mthethwa, and to his friends and colleagues during this period of immense grief. He is survived by his wife and children."
