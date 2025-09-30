News

Crime intelligence chief claims arrest was 'mistaken identity' orchestrated by Mogotsi

30 September 2025 - 09:45
SAPS Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga Commission
SAPS Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga Commission
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA's head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, told the Madlanga commission on Monday that his recent arrest was a case of mistaken identity – allegedly orchestrated by an associate of the suspended police minister, Senzo Mchunu.

Testifying under oath, Khumalo alleged that Brown Mogotsi, a close associate of Mchunu, had been unlawfully accessing police intelligence information to derail criminal investigations.

According to Khumalo, Mogotsi has been manipulating internal processes to shield controversial business figure and alleged tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala from prosecution.

Matlala is currently behind bars after he was denied bail for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.

“In pursuit of these goals, Mr Mogotsi, in a mistaken belief that an investigation into Mr Matlala was being conducted by the political [killings] task teamwhen it was actually an investigation conducted by the Gauteng counterintelligence operations team, pursued the disestablishment of the PKTT, a mistaken identity,” he said

Khumalo also said Mogotsi got information that a certain Brig Khumalo had allegedly committed fraud in the employment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior position. He said Mogotsi then used that information to open a case against him, thinking it was him involved in the employment saga, whereas it was another Khumalo.

“He has specifically sought to find a means of having me subjected to a criminal or disciplinary proceeding, for the conduct of a different Brig Khumalo who Mr Mogotsi apparently thought was me, the second mistaken identity,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

Madlanga commission won't discuss reports that Motau has asked to leave

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has declined to confirm whether its chief evidence leader, Adv Terry Motau SC, has asked to leave.
News
1 day ago

Non-traditional ways of probing murder cases made political killings task team successful — Khumalo

SA's divisional commissioner of crime intelligence has told the Madlanga commission that the success of the political killings task team can be ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Organised crime cartel influenced police ministry to shut down political killings task team – Khumalo

SA crime intelligence boss Gen Dumisani Khumalo says it is his view the attempt to disband the political killings task team was due to the influence ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Khumalo links Matlala, Molefe to crime cartel specialising in contract killings, kidnappings

Katiso “TK” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life