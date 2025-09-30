SA's head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, told the Madlanga commission on Monday that his recent arrest was a case of mistaken identity – allegedly orchestrated by an associate of the suspended police minister, Senzo Mchunu.
Testifying under oath, Khumalo alleged that Brown Mogotsi, a close associate of Mchunu, had been unlawfully accessing police intelligence information to derail criminal investigations.
According to Khumalo, Mogotsi has been manipulating internal processes to shield controversial business figure and alleged tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala from prosecution.
Matlala is currently behind bars after he was denied bail for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.
“In pursuit of these goals, Mr Mogotsi, in a mistaken belief that an investigation into Mr Matlala was being conducted by the political [killings] task teamwhen it was actually an investigation conducted by the Gauteng counterintelligence operations team, pursued the disestablishment of the PKTT, a mistaken identity,” he said
Khumalo also said Mogotsi got information that a certain Brig Khumalo had allegedly committed fraud in the employment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior position. He said Mogotsi then used that information to open a case against him, thinking it was him involved in the employment saga, whereas it was another Khumalo.
“He has specifically sought to find a means of having me subjected to a criminal or disciplinary proceeding, for the conduct of a different Brig Khumalo who Mr Mogotsi apparently thought was me, the second mistaken identity,” he said.
Crime intelligence chief claims arrest was 'mistaken identity' orchestrated by Mogotsi
Image: Antonio Muchave
