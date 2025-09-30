Fear continues to engulf the family of slain DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.
Ndlovu, a chief whip at the Umngeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, was killed while asleep at his eMasosheni home.
The murder happened in December 2023.
Simphiwe Zuma, 55, an inkosi of the Kwanxamalala traditional authority is accused of his murder.
Bail judgment in DA councillor's murder postponed
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The Howick magistrate's court on Tuesday postponed the bail judgment after magistrate Sandy Sindane said she was not ready to make her ruling and adjourned the matter to Friday.
The deceased's relative Nkanyiso Ndlovu said: “This case has been dragging for too long. It leaves one suspecting that there might be a sinister motive behind this. We are constantly living in fear, and these delays are opening the wounds which were beginning to slowly heal.”
