ANC, UDM, Cosatu mourn Mthethwa’s death

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was deeply saddened by Mthethwa’s passing.
“Ambassador Mthethwa served our nation with distinction, demonstrating unwavering dedication to advancing SA’s diplomatic and strategic interests. His professionalism, wisdom, and commitment earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and international partners alike,” Holomisa said.
Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the ANC and tripartite alliance were poorer, having lost a “dedicated soldier”.
“A little-known fact is that Mthethwa was a shop steward for former Cosatu affiliate, the Food and Allied Workers Union, and it is through his activism in the union that he came across the then-banned ANC.”
Political parties and trade unions have expressed sadness at the passing of the SA ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead in Paris on Tuesday.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said Mthethwa’s life was one of both struggle and service.
“From the years of resistance, clandestine work and sacrifice, comrade Mthethwa contributed to the collective efforts that won our democracy. In the post-1994 era, he accepted the responsibilities of shaping the new SA,” she said.
