The department of international relations and cooperation says it will issue a statement soon following reports that Nathi Mthethwa, SA’s ambassador to France, has died.
The Mirror, a publication in the UK, reported that Mthethwa died in a fall from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris after being reported missing by his wife on Monday.
The publication said Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday. .
Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “We are aware of unfortunate reports pertaining to ambassador Nathi Mthethwa and we will issue a statement once there is official information.”
VIDEO | Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa reportedly dead in Paris
Image: Veli Nhlapo
