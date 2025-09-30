News

VIDEO | Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa reportedly dead in Paris

30 September 2025 - 14:41
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
The department of international relations and cooperation says it will issue a statement soon following reports that Nathi Mthethwa, SA’s ambassador to France, has died. 

The Mirror, a publication in the UK, reported that Mthethwa died in a fall from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris after being reported missing by his wife on Monday.

The publication said Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday. .  

Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “We are aware of unfortunate reports pertaining to ambassador Nathi Mthethwa and we will issue a statement once there is official information.”

