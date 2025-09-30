News

Adv Chaskalson replaces Adv Motau as evidence leader at Madlanga inquiry

30 September 2025 - 18:01
Acting justice of Constitutional Court and Evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Madlanga commission has appointed Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC as the new evidence leader following the exit of Adv Terry Motau.

The news about the exit of Motau was first reported on Sunday, although the commission refused to confirm the rumour.

However, on Tuesday, the commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed the news, stating that he will not engage further on the subject.

"The commission’s priority is to ensure that it is squarely focused on the job as outlined in the terms of reference, which is to conduct an inquiry into and make ‘actionable recommendations’ regarding the gravely serious allegations that South Africa’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels,"  said Michaels.

