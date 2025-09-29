Woman freed from fraudulent marriage

A Gauteng teacher who only found out two years after her relationship with her ex-boyfriend ended that he had registered her as his customary wife is now a free woman.
On Friday, Pretoria high court judge Graham Moshoana ruled in her favour, putting an end to her 11-year battle to get out of the fraudulent marriage.
Makobo Mokgalotse, now 55, discovered in 2014 that Samuel Mangena, a former Post Office employee, had fraudulently obtained a marriage certificate from home affairs in 2009, even though they were only living together at the time.
"The applicant [Mokgalotse] was unaware of the existence of the customary marriage. Upon gaining knowledge of the existence of the customary marriage, she then laid a charge of fraud against the first respondent [Mangena]. The charge was investigated, but the prosecution declined to prosecute the first respondent," said Moshoana.
Left with no choice, Mokgalotse approached the high court to nullify the marriage. The matter was heard over three days – on September 10, 11, and 22.
The couple had dated from 2009 and their romantic relationship ended in 2012. Mangena claimed their marriage was consummated on December 25 2009.
Mangena claimed that around 2009, while living with Mokgalotse, there was a discussion about getting married.
He said he subsequently sent a delegation to her family home, where her father was given R1,200 – an act he believed signified that they were formally recognised as husband and wife.
While Mokgalotse disputed the payment of R1,200 as part payment of the agreed-upon lobola amount of R20,000, she also testified that the steps outlined regarding a Pedi customary marriage do not occur in one day.
Moshoana said the evidence that a customary marriage existed is that of a single witness.
"The evidence of the first respondent [Mangena] is not credible at all. It emanated from an evasive witness. The evidence leaves much to be desired. This court fails to understand why the evidence of the alleged negotiators was not tendered.
"One of the alleged negotiators is the sister of Mangena. She failed to heed a subpoena. This court must draw an adverse inference against the first respondent for his inexplicable failure to call available and relevant witnesses. He must have feared that they would not corroborate his manufactured version of a consummated customary marriage," he said.
In terms of section 3(1)(b), the marriage must be negotiated and entered into or celebrated in accordance with customary law. Section 1 defines customary law to mean the customs and usages traditionally observed among indigenous African people of SA and which form part of the culture of those people.
Moshoana said the marriage was not supposed to be registered. There was no valid customary marriage between Mangena and Mokgalotse.
"Upon investigation instituted by this court by having regard to the evidence tendered, it is appropriate for this court to order the cancellation of the registration of a customary marriage involved herein," he said.
