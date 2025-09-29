He said that some evidence will be presented in camera to protect its informants and also not to expose their methodologists and resources.
In a letter dated December 31 2024 from Mchunu to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, police minister Senzo Mchunu instructed Masemola to disband the PKTT in the province
During his testimony at the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal cartels influenced Mchunu to disestablish the political task team.
According to head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division at the SAPS Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, that directive was unlawful.
The evidence of Khumalo is led by Adv Adil Hassim, who was part of the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Israel.
She has been involved in a range of litigation regarding socioeconomic rights, and was lead counsel in the Life Esidimeni arbitration that investigated the deaths of at least 141 patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni care facilities to unlicensed and ill-equipped non-governmental organisations.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Organised crime cartel influenced police ministry to shut down political killings task team – Khumalo
Image: Antonio Muchave
SA crime intelligence boss Gen Dumisani Khumalo says it is his view the attempt to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) was due to the influence of a particular organised crime cartel over the ministry of police.
Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Monday, Khumalo said he would also provide the evidence of infiltration and the influence of organised crime in the criminal justice system.
“I will also show the role the organised crime cartel played in an attempt to close down the political killings task team," he said.
Khumalo is the fifth witness to testify at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
He said that some evidence will be presented in camera to protect its informants and also not to expose their methodologists and resources.
In a letter dated December 31 2024 from Mchunu to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, police minister Senzo Mchunu instructed Masemola to disband the PKTT in the province
During his testimony at the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal cartels influenced Mchunu to disestablish the political task team.
According to head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division at the SAPS Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, that directive was unlawful.
The evidence of Khumalo is led by Adv Adil Hassim, who was part of the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Israel.
She has been involved in a range of litigation regarding socioeconomic rights, and was lead counsel in the Life Esidimeni arbitration that investigated the deaths of at least 141 patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni care facilities to unlicensed and ill-equipped non-governmental organisations.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence chief Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo takes stand at Madlanga Comission of Inquiry
Madlanga commission won't discuss reports that Motau has asked to leave
Khumalo expected to testify on pressure to resign, arrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos