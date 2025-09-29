News

WATCH | Khumalo links Matlala, Molefe to crime cartel specialising in contract killings, kidnappings

29 September 2025 - 16:39
Controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi " Cat" Matlala.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Katiso “TK” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs, and kidnappings, as well as cross-border hijackings.

The main commodity in question is illicit drug trafficking, locally and internationally, which is coupled with contract killing, cross-border hijackings as well as kidnappings, and tender fraud
Dumisani Khumalo, crime intelligence boss

This is according to SA head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who revealed this while testifying at the Madlanga commission in Tshwane on Monday. He said Molefe, who is believed to be linked to DJ Sumbody's death, as well as Matlala – accused of the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane – are members of the big five, while the identities of the other three will be given in camera.

“The main commodity in question is illicit drug trafficking, locally and internationally, which is coupled with contract killing, cross-border hijackings as well as kidnappings, and tender fraud,” he said.

Khumalo said the big five have already penetrated the political sphere.

He said that the cartel operates from Gauteng and has a presence in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, while Eastern Cape is used to link the three provinces.

The commission continues.

