This is according to SA head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who revealed this while testifying at the Madlanga commission in Tshwane on Monday. He said Molefe, who is believed to be linked to DJ Sumbody's death, as well as Matlala – accused of the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane – are members of the big five, while the identities of the other three will be given in camera.
WATCH | Khumalo links Matlala, Molefe to crime cartel specialising in contract killings, kidnappings
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Katiso “TK” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs, and kidnappings, as well as cross-border hijackings.
This is according to SA head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who revealed this while testifying at the Madlanga commission in Tshwane on Monday. He said Molefe, who is believed to be linked to DJ Sumbody's death, as well as Matlala – accused of the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane – are members of the big five, while the identities of the other three will be given in camera.
“The main commodity in question is illicit drug trafficking, locally and internationally, which is coupled with contract killing, cross-border hijackings as well as kidnappings, and tender fraud,” he said.
Khumalo said the big five have already penetrated the political sphere.
He said that the cartel operates from Gauteng and has a presence in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, while Eastern Cape is used to link the three provinces.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Non-traditional ways of probing murder cases made political killings task team successful — Khumalo
WATCH | Organised crime cartel influenced police ministry to shut down political killings task team – Khumalo
Madlanga commission won't discuss reports that Motau has asked to leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos