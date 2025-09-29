WATCH | Entry-level clerks and managers linked to R122m corrupt Tembisa hospital payments

Mothibi said the number of identified officials was expected to rise as the investigation continues.
Image: Thulani Mbele
At least 15 current and former Gauteng department of health and Tembisa Hospital employees ranging from entry-level clerks to managers have been linked to corrupt payments worth R122m.
This is according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) boss Andy Mothibi who told a media briefing on Monday that the officials were involved in corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging with improperly appointed service providers at Tembisa Hospital.
“These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit these providers and enrich themselves,” he said.
Mothibi said the number of identified officials was expected to rise as the investigation continues.
“To date, the SIU has prepared 116 disciplinary referrals against 13 officials, of which 108 were delivered to the [department of health] relating to maladministration, as well as the irregular appointment of service providers at the Tembisa Hospital.”
Mothibi also told the briefing that one matter was held back for the preparation of civil litigation and seven additional referrals were finalised in preparation for handover to the department of health.
“We have observed that the officials implicated are at lower levels of employment. These are the employees who have, to date, caused more losses to the Tembisa hospital.
“The phenomenon of lower officials causing more damage has been observed in other investigations, such as the home affairs investigations.”
Mothibi said their investigations found that service providers were appointed using fraudulent documents for a flawed three quote system to bypass tender processes, keeping transaction values under R500,000.
He said the deliberate splitting of orders violated Gauteng department of health's procurement policy, which prohibited subdividing requirements to evade competitive bidding.
“Numerous invoices from suppliers indicated collusion between service providers and officials, with separate invoices generated for similar amounts on the same day or within a short time frame. The investigation reveals a pattern of corruption by officials and service providers, significantly undermining the intended purpose of allocated funds.
“A sound procurement process typically includes a purchase request form, fair vendor selection, and adherence to the Central Supplier Database guidelines.
“However, the SIU found that this protocol was circumvented, allowing for further irregularities and concealment of supplier identities. The SIU’s findings indicate severe breaches of trust and authority within Tembisa Hospital's operations, including fronting and syndicated activities.”
SowetanLIVE
