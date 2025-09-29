The tavern owner said that about 10 minutes after the altercation between the cop and other patrons, she heard gunshots.
"Someone came running, saying the same man had just shot the one who defended him. He killed him like a dog. I haven’t eaten since that Sunday. I keep thinking this boy died because he was trying to protect us.”
Sekhute's mother, Basetsana, said her loss is unbearable.
“He was friendly, humble, loved to make jokes and had so much love in him. The way he died breaks my heart because he had peace and was the glue of this family.
"[This cop] must be kept behind bars to show that they [police] are serious about justice,” Basetsana said.
Sekhute’s brother, Ramantai, said his sibling was due to go for a job interview on Monday.
"He was excited and everything was set. When he didn’t come back [home on Sunday], we tried calling, but his phone didn’t go through. It was only on Tuesday that we found out it was him who had been shot by a cop.
“On Saturday, we fought and I don’t even remember what it was about.”
SowetanLIVE
VIDEO | Cop kills 'friend' who tried to calm violent altercation
Mother wants justice for her 'friendly, humble' son
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Eyewitnesses have described how a Soweto police officer allegedly shot and killed a man in cold blood, moments after the victim tried to calm a violent altercation involving the cop at a tavern.
They said the clash began after the officer, Tshepiso Malepane of Dobsonville police station, allegedly spanked a girl at a tavern in Pimville Zone 3 on September 21.
His actions sparked outrage among patrons, who confronted him and started slapping him. The girl, who lives adjacent to the tavern, was with her brother.
The deceased, Lebo Sekhute, 27, stepped in to calm the situation, eyewitnesses said.
“Lebo was begging people not to fight him. He apologised to the little girl’s mother."
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that Malepane has been arrested.
Image: SUPPLIED
Sekhute and Malepane then went to the local tavern.
Witnesses said after the confrontation, Malepane and Sekhute left the tavern and went to his nearby rented place. He allegedly returned with his service firearm while Sekhute waited in the car.
“When he came back, Lebo tried to stop him from going back into the tavern with the gun,” another eyewitness recalled.
“It is alleged that the suspect argued with a certain man. The suspect left the tavern and allegedly came back with a state firearm. The suspect’s friend tried to intervene, but the suspect allegedly shot him several times,” Shuping said.
Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
Malepane was arrested immediately and remains in custody and his next court appearance is on October 1.
The eyewitness said Malepane met Sekhute through a mutual friend at the Pimville soccer grounds on the day he killed him.
“But instead, he dragged Lebo out of the car and shot him in the head, neck and chest. We couldn’t go near his body because he started firing at us too. Then he sat next to him and placed the gun in Lebo’s hand.”
The tavern owner said that about 10 minutes after the altercation between the cop and other patrons, she heard gunshots.
"Someone came running, saying the same man had just shot the one who defended him. He killed him like a dog. I haven’t eaten since that Sunday. I keep thinking this boy died because he was trying to protect us.”
Sekhute's mother, Basetsana, said her loss is unbearable.
“He was friendly, humble, loved to make jokes and had so much love in him. The way he died breaks my heart because he had peace and was the glue of this family.
"[This cop] must be kept behind bars to show that they [police] are serious about justice,” Basetsana said.
Sekhute’s brother, Ramantai, said his sibling was due to go for a job interview on Monday.
"He was excited and everything was set. When he didn’t come back [home on Sunday], we tried calling, but his phone didn’t go through. It was only on Tuesday that we found out it was him who had been shot by a cop.
“On Saturday, we fought and I don’t even remember what it was about.”
SowetanLIVE
Cops hunting for the killer of Alex teenager
Warrant of arrest issued after suspects in Olorato murder case fail to appear in court
'I will never kill for a mere R575k'
'I watched them kill my sister'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos