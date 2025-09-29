“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, the survivors, and all affected communities.”
Santaco vows to prevent future tragedies after Limpopo crash claims 13 lives
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Limpopo says it will cooperate with authorities and review safety measures to prevent future tragedies following a horrific crash that claimed 13 lives on Sunday.
The victims, including the taxi driver and a seven-year-old girl, were returning from church when their Toyota Quantum was involved in a collision with two trucks.
“Santaco Limpopo mourns deeply with the families of the 13 people who lost their lives in the R81 collision near Ga-Sekgopo, Mooketsi,” said the organisation’s Sipho Phillemon Maloma.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, the survivors, and all affected communities.”
Maloma, said the deceased were travelling from Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani.
“Santaco Limpopo extends its condolences and commits ongoing support to the families. We are cooperating with authorities and will review safety measures to prevent future tragedies. Our hearts are with the families and communities in this time of mourning.”
Transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, sent messages of condolences and support to the bereaved families.
Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said: “Minister Creecy and deputy minister Hlengwa have reiterated their call to motorists for heightened vigilance on the roads and to be responsible for their own safety and the safety of other road users. The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and will be the subject of an investigation.”
