R2bn ruthlessly siphoned off through fraud and corruption at Tembisa hospital - SIU
Image: Koena Mashale
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says R2bn, which was intended for the provision of healthcare at Tembisa Hospital, was "ruthlessly siphoned" off through a complex web of fraud and corruption.
During a media briefing on Monday, SIU head Andy Mothibi said their investigation has uncovered irregularities, fraudulent activities and corrupt activities by officials and service providers at the hospital.
He said to date, the unit identified three major syndicates that have misappropriated R2bn meant for healthcare at the hospital.
Mothibi said an analysis of 2,207 procurement bundles has revealed serious maladministration and procurement fraud.
“Key officials from the Gauteng department of health and Tembisa Hospital are accused of benefiting from corrupt payments that facilitated the irregular appointment of service providers, involving money laundering and fraud through fronting and the use of false supply chain management documentation.
“The investigation currently involves 207 service providers which traded with the Tembisa Hospital under 4501 purchase orders.”
Mothibi said each purchase order was linked to a purported three-quote procurement process involving three competing bidders.
Mothibi said the syndicates included what he called the Maumela syndicate linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela.
He said the unit was reviewing 1,728 bundles worth R816m related to the Maumela syndicate and has completed 924 analyses, uncovering significant irregularities.
“The SIU has traced 41 suppliers or service providers linked to Maumela, three of the companies that were awarded contracts to the value of R14m in this syndicate are linked to Vusimuzi Matlala.”
Maumela’s identified assets amount to around R520m including luxury vehicles and properties valued at R293m, he said.
He said properties include a R75m property in Bantry Bay and various others in Gauteng.
The SIU has assisted the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to identify assets linked to Maumela, which has resulted in theAFU preserving some of Maumela’s assets.
These included a property in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, Western Cape, a property in Hartbeestpoort, North West, two properties in Sandton, Gauteng, a property in Zimbali Estate, Ballito, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and two twin towers property in Cape Town.
He said motor vehicles included a Lamborghini Urus Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini Huracan STO and a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate Coupe.
The other syndicates was the Mazibuko syndicate which is linked to businessman Rudolph Mazibuko. He said the SIU reviewed 651 bundles valued at R283m with 392 completed analyses revealing assets worth R43m including multiple properties in the Western Cape and Gauteng.
There was also syndicate X, and Mothibi said that the unit was assessing 1,237 procurement bundles, valued at R596m.
“An analysis of 646 bundles has revealed numerous procurement irregularities and the identification of secondary conduit accounts used to launder funds connected to the Tembisa Hospital, with assets tied to this syndicate valued at approximately R150m.”
SowetanLIVE
