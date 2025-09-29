"This process is complex as the SAPS relies on external specialists for certain examinations. While the SAPS accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings."
SowetanLIVE
Probe into three cops' drowning ongoing and receiving focused attention - SAPS
Image: Antonio Muchave
The SAPS says the investigation into the tragic deaths of three young police officers whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River along the N1 North in Centurion earlier this year is still ongoing and receiving “focused attention”.
The statement comes after growing public concern and questions from the families of constables Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Cebekhulu Linda, 24, whose bodied were retrieved from the river days after they were reported missing.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary post-mortem reports have been received, but final toxicology, histology and blood alcohol results are still outstanding. "These findings are critical before the investigation can be concluded,” she said.
"This process is complex as the SAPS relies on external specialists for certain examinations. While the SAPS accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings."
Mathe added that given the nature of the outstanding reports, it is not possible at this stage to provide a timeframe for the completion of the investigation
The three constables, who were from the Free State, drowned when their vehicle was swept into the Hennops River during heavy rains in April.
Buys and Linda worked for Operation Vula Mgodi in Limpopo while Senoge worked at the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein.
Senoge and Linda were in a relationship at the time of their deaths.
Their deaths shocked the policing fraternity, sparking grief among colleagues and calls for clarity about the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
SowetanLIVE
