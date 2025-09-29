The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says the ultimatum it gave to the ANC to withdraw from the government of nationality has been put on hold pending crucial talks between the two parties.
This comes after the PA last week gave the ANC until Monday to reinstate deputy president Kenny Kunene as the MMC of transport in Joburg or they'll pull out of its coalition partnerships with the ruling party in municipalities across the country.
Speaking to the Sowetan on Monday, PA national spokesperson Steve Motale confirmed that a delegation from the party will meet with ANC representatives on Tuesday evening, to discuss the reinstatement of Kunene.
"Following the meeting that will take place tomorrow, everything has been put on hold, including the ultimatum itself.
“The outcome of the meeting will be made public as soon as an agreement has been reached between the two parties,” Motale said.
PA suspends ANC ultimatum as unity talks begin
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says the ultimatum it gave to the ANC to withdraw from the government of nationality has been put on hold pending crucial talks between the two parties.
This comes after the PA last week gave the ANC until Monday to reinstate deputy president Kenny Kunene as the MMC of transport in Joburg or they'll pull out of its coalition partnerships with the ruling party in municipalities across the country.
Speaking to the Sowetan on Monday, PA national spokesperson Steve Motale confirmed that a delegation from the party will meet with ANC representatives on Tuesday evening, to discuss the reinstatement of Kunene.
"Following the meeting that will take place tomorrow, everything has been put on hold, including the ultimatum itself.
“The outcome of the meeting will be made public as soon as an agreement has been reached between the two parties,” Motale said.
In July, Kunene resigned as the MMC of transport and was suspended by the party after it was revealed that he as found at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who is linked to DJ Sumbody's murder.
Kunene was cleared by the law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), which investigated why he was at the house at the time police were going to arrest Molefe. Kunene denied having any links to Molefe, saying he was accompanying a journalist to the house at the time.
After he was cleared, the party lifted his suspension and he was sworn in as a councillor on Friday, but the PA insists his reinstatement as MMC is non-negotiable.
The standoff between the PA and ANC threatens to destabilise coalition governance in several municipalities where the two parties share power.
SowetanLIVE
LISTEN | We don’t appreciate PA putting a gun to our heads over Kunene matter — ANC
Investigation clears PA's Kunene of wrongdoing
'We're still waiting': McKenzie on investigations into Kenny Kunene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos