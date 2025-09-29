Non-traditional ways of probing murder cases made political killings task team successful — Khumalo

However, things were different with the political killings tasks team, he said, as the first phase of the investigation was not directed towards finding the killer.
“The first phase is directed to finding, determining, and confirming the motive. Once the motive is determined, it will [lead to] a person of interest. The next phase will talk to the leakage of the identified person of interest, then talk to the team having successful rates in terms of charging [those who ordered the hit].
“Those, [the people who ordered the hit] under normal circumstances, would be very impossible to [arrest] because they are not present at the crime scene,” he said.
Khumalo said that most victims of political assassinations were killed due to fraud and corruption, or sometimes for positions.
He testified that since its inception in 2018, the political killings task team had handled 612 dockets, of which 297 were finalised while 125 remain under investigation. Ten are are awaiting National Prosecuting Authority decisions and 117 have been withdrawn.
The attempt to disband the political killings task team was due to the influence of a particular organised crime cartel over the ministry of police, as the cartel thought the team was investigating them, he said.
Khumalo said some evidence will be presented in camera at the inquiry to protect informants and so as not to expose their methodologies and resources.
In a letter dated December 31 2024 addressed to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, the then police minister, Senzo Mchunu, instructed him to disband the task team in KwaZulu-Natal.
In his testimony to the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal cartels influenced Mchunu to close down the task team.
Last week, Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division of the police, told the commission that the directive was unlawful.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Non-traditional ways of probing murder cases made political killings task team successful — Khumalo
Image: Antonio Muchave
SA’s divisional commissioner of crime intelligence has told the Madlanga commission that the success of the political killings task team can be attributed to itsv unique approach, which focused not only on identifying the killers but also on uncovering the motives and the masterminds behind the hits.
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo said the team did not address murder cases the traditional way.
“As it is done within the SAPS currently, when someone is killed, you go and look for the killer, and you try to link that killer with the investigations, and [when you find them] you consider that investigation as successful.”
However, things were different with the political killings tasks team, he said, as the first phase of the investigation was not directed towards finding the killer.
“The first phase is directed to finding, determining, and confirming the motive. Once the motive is determined, it will [lead to] a person of interest. The next phase will talk to the leakage of the identified person of interest, then talk to the team having successful rates in terms of charging [those who ordered the hit].
“Those, [the people who ordered the hit] under normal circumstances, would be very impossible to [arrest] because they are not present at the crime scene,” he said.
Khumalo said that most victims of political assassinations were killed due to fraud and corruption, or sometimes for positions.
He testified that since its inception in 2018, the political killings task team had handled 612 dockets, of which 297 were finalised while 125 remain under investigation. Ten are are awaiting National Prosecuting Authority decisions and 117 have been withdrawn.
The attempt to disband the political killings task team was due to the influence of a particular organised crime cartel over the ministry of police, as the cartel thought the team was investigating them, he said.
Khumalo said some evidence will be presented in camera at the inquiry to protect informants and so as not to expose their methodologies and resources.
In a letter dated December 31 2024 addressed to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, the then police minister, Senzo Mchunu, instructed him to disband the task team in KwaZulu-Natal.
In his testimony to the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal cartels influenced Mchunu to close down the task team.
Last week, Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division of the police, told the commission that the directive was unlawful.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Madlanga commission won't discuss reports that Motau has asked to leave
WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence chief Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo takes stand at Madlanga Comission of Inquiry
WATCH | Organised crime cartel influenced police ministry to shut down political killings task team – Khumalo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos