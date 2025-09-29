Naidoo said she saw a direct link between her father’s small business and the challenges of the suppliers she works with in the enterprise development programme.
“I understood the appreciation of my dad owning a business. That’s what put food on our table, and through that, we need to work very closely because you’ve got to help people whom you don’t know. The first rule is to get to know people. Once you get to know someone, you can support them in the right ways,” she said.
Her professional journey at Anglo American began in accounting, a discipline she didn’t foresee herself pursuing.
“I helped start up the accounting services, global shared services for Anglo American Zimele. I took the opportunity to learn, to challenge the way things were done and to really push the boundaries of what accounting could achieve.
“It wasn’t just about numbers; it was about building a system that could support people, processes, and performance across the business. I had to navigate complex structures, work with diverse teams across different geographies and figure out how to make the work meaningful for everyone involved.
“That experience really set the foundation for how I approach leadership today – balancing discipline, creativity, and the courage to take on new challenges,” Naidoo said.
Her commitment to social justice is matched by her strategic and data-driven leadership.
“When you’re doing work that changes the status quo, you’ve got to have the guts to take all sorts of criticism. You’ve got to have the guts to take all sorts of feedback. The biggest lesson I took out of the work I do is that I’m always open to feedback, always open to areas of improvement,” Naidoo said.
SowetanLIVE
Naidoo is leading the forefront of Tourism, through empowerment of youth initiative programme
Image: Supplied
Growing up, Larisha Naidoo was immersed in the rhythm of her father’s small business. She watched first-hand how the family enterprise wasn’t just about numbers but survival, resilience and opportunity.
Those early experiences shaped her understanding of how business could directly impact people’s lives, particularly in struggling communities.
Naidoo said her upbringing has influenced the work that she does today as head of Anglo American Zimele, Northern Cape.
“I could have been a lawyer or a journalist. I never thought I’d go into numbers, but my passion has always been social justice. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do – make a difference, impact people’s lives and create opportunities for others,” she said.
Naidoo said she saw a direct link between her father’s small business and the challenges of the suppliers she works with in the enterprise development programme.
“I understood the appreciation of my dad owning a business. That’s what put food on our table, and through that, we need to work very closely because you’ve got to help people whom you don’t know. The first rule is to get to know people. Once you get to know someone, you can support them in the right ways,” she said.
Her professional journey at Anglo American began in accounting, a discipline she didn’t foresee herself pursuing.
“I helped start up the accounting services, global shared services for Anglo American Zimele. I took the opportunity to learn, to challenge the way things were done and to really push the boundaries of what accounting could achieve.
“It wasn’t just about numbers; it was about building a system that could support people, processes, and performance across the business. I had to navigate complex structures, work with diverse teams across different geographies and figure out how to make the work meaningful for everyone involved.
“That experience really set the foundation for how I approach leadership today – balancing discipline, creativity, and the courage to take on new challenges,” Naidoo said.
Her commitment to social justice is matched by her strategic and data-driven leadership.
“When you’re doing work that changes the status quo, you’ve got to have the guts to take all sorts of criticism. You’ve got to have the guts to take all sorts of feedback. The biggest lesson I took out of the work I do is that I’m always open to feedback, always open to areas of improvement,” Naidoo said.
SowetanLIVE
Lillian Dube on winning double health battle
Welcoming the African New Year: A time to reflect
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos