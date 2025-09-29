Khumalo expected to testify on pressure to resign, arrest

From being pressured to resign in an effort to remove him from a disciplinary case against a high-ranking officer implicated in questionable police operations, to being arrested in what appears to be a calculated move to disrupt investigations into a drug syndicate.
These are some of the allegations head of intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is expected to lay bare when he takes the stand at the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system and the police service.
Khumalo was arrested in June on charges of corruption and fraud in relation to the employment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior position.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has testified that there were setbacks caused by senior politicians, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Mkhwanazi said Khumalo's arrest was an attempt to derail his investigation into a drug syndicate.
Khumalo is expected to testify on threats and bribes received by the Gauteng counter-intelligence operation team he led while investigating the murder of Armand Swart. Swart was assassinated in April 2024 after his company reported an irregular Transnet tender involving millions of rand.
"The investigation of Swart, at some point, there were five and because of the threats that were directed to this team some [members] left the team
"I am aware that the two investigators at some point were told by one of the seniors that there are three envelopes [with bribery money] ready,” national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola told the commission last week.
“One envelope is for the two of them, one for the prosecutor, and the third is for the magistrate...”
The guns used in Swart's murder have since been linked to several other high-profile cases, including that of DJ Sumbody and his bodyguards and the attempted murder of businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's ex-lover and actor Tebogo Thobejane.
Khumalo's arrest in June was allegedly meant to derail an investigation into a drug syndicate involving controversial businessman and murder accused Tankiso "TK" Molefe.
“When we see the disruption of the investigation of the Gauteng counterintelligence operations, we then begin to ask ourselves why this is the case. We have his arrest [Khumalo], and when it happens, it literally means this project must stop,” Mkhwanazi said. “This investigation of this organised crime must stop immediately because there are people arrested.”
Former police minister Beki Cele is alleged to have persuaded Khumalo to resign from the SAPS to protect Gen Feroz Khan.
Mkhwanazi said Khan tried to protect the confiscation of drugs from a crime scene and Khumalo was mandated to investigate his role.
"Gen Cele was in the police and he didn't like Gen Khumalo at all.
"I contacted Khumalo to tell him that I have received a request [to beg Khumalo to go and work with the minister at his office in Gauteng]. Khumalo just laughed and said Gen [Cele] is not serious, he just wants me to back off on a case against Gen Khan. Cele is pursuing Khumalo to resign from the police so that he can stay away from a disciplinary case against Khan," said Mkhwanazi.
Reports on Sunday said chief evidence leader Terry Motau had asked to leave the commission.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they would not publicly discuss internal staffing matters.
"The commission is squarely focused on its job, to conduct an inquiry into the gravely serious allegations that South Africa’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels. We will not be distracted as the work of the commission is critically important for the rule of law in our country.”
