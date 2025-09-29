Ngubeni was fatally stabbed in August during a dispute over a stand with her neighbour.
SowetanLIVE
Help bring Samkelo Ngubeni (3) back home
Little Samkelo has been missing since February
Image: Supplied
Do you know where he is?
Samkelo Sifiso “Banana” Ngubeni, who turns three in October, was last seen by his family in February.
He had been living with his slain mother Busisiwe Ngubeni in Alexandra and the family said the last time they heard from Ngubeni, she said she was taking him to his father.
Ngubeni was fatally stabbed in August during a dispute over a stand with her neighbour.
Samkelo's aunt Lindiwe Ngubeni said the family buried Busisiwe without knowing the child’s whereabouts.
“The last time we saw my nephew was in February. My sister had said the boy would live with his paternal family. We can't find him. It is too much to bear given how my sister died. We had to bury her and he wasn't there and now we must perform the cleansing ceremony in his absence,” she said.
The child’s grandmother, Nelisiwe Ngubeni, on Monday said the family had not found Samkelo.
“I’m worried about his safety. I just want my grandson back.”
Gauteng police spokesperson, Lt-Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of a missing child had been opened.
SowetanLIVE
