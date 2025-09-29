News

Help bring Samkelo Ngubeni (3) back home

Little Samkelo has been missing since February

29 September 2025 - 14:52
Samkelo Sifiso “Banana” Ngubeni, who turns three in October, was last seen by his family in February.
Image: Supplied

Do you know where he is?

He had been living with his slain mother Busisiwe Ngubeni in Alexandra and the family said the last time they heard from Ngubeni, she said she was taking him to his father.

We can't find him. It is too much to bear given how my sister died.
Lindiwe Ngubeni, Samkelo's aunt

Ngubeni was fatally stabbed in August during a dispute over a stand with her neighbour.

Samkelo's aunt Lindiwe Ngubeni said the family buried Busisiwe without knowing the child’s whereabouts.

“The last time we saw my nephew was in February. My sister had said the boy would live with his paternal family. We can't find him. It is too much to bear given how my sister died. We had to bury her and he wasn't there and now we must perform the cleansing ceremony in his absence,” she said.

The child’s grandmother, Nelisiwe Ngubeni, on Monday said the family had not found Samkelo. 

“I’m worried about his safety. I just want my grandson back.”

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lt-Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of a missing child had been opened.

