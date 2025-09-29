The East London regional court is expected to deliver judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard, Adrian Snyman on Monday.
Malema and Snyman are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment to person or property.
The firearm Malema allegedly fired at an EFF rally in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape in 2018 is believed to belong to a company where Snyman is the director.
Malema is accused of firing between 14 and 15 live rounds from a 9mm handgun on a stage in front of 20,000 EFF supporters during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations.
Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE has previously reported that in his defence, Malema had told the court he had received the firearm from someone else who works for Snyman’s security company with the intention of firing shots to excite the crowd.
He said the firearm he used was not real and that it did not have live ammunition and “anything without ammunition is not a gun”.
However, the state has argued that Malema's version had discrepancies.
State prosecutor Joel Cesar had said Malema evaded answering questions by responding with rhetorical questions.
For instance, when he was questioned about firing the 9mm handgun, Malema had told the court he did not know what the firearm looked like when he fired it, he said.
Cesar said this was contradictory, as the EFF leader had told the court he was trained in firearm use by the ANC when he was nine years old and owned a handgun.
SowetanLIVE
Court to rule on Malema's 2018 rally firearm discharge case
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
