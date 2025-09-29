“The situation is no less precarious for automotive workers, given the impact of the 30% tariff imposed on South African exports to the US. The detrimental effect is already being felt with Goodyear having shut its doors and Ford intending to retrench more than 470 workers.
SowetanLIVE
Cosatu alarmed at rise in employers failing to make pension contributions
Over R7.2bn in contributions remain unpaid-FSCA
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Companies and municipalities that fail to make pension fund contributions not only break the law but are toying with the lives and future well-being of their employees.
This is the view of trade union federation Cosatu, which has raised alarm over the sharp rise in employers defaulting on pension fund contributions.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has reported that the number of defaulters who violated Section 13A of the Pension Funds Act has doubled to 15,521 from March 2025, up from 7,700 in 2024, affecting nearly 600,000 workers.
More than R7.2bn in contributions remain unpaid, with the automotive and private security sectors among the worst offenders.
Zanele Sabela, Cosatu’s national spokesperson, said this is a disturbing trend considering the number of defaulters in 2024 was also nearly twice the 4,000 recorded in 2023.
Cosatu said it would intensify campaigns, push for stricter enforcement and work with the government to block defaulting companies from getting tenders.
“When pension fund contributions are in arrears, workers’ death and disability benefits become void with devastating consequences for the workers and their families, particularly security officers who work under dangerous conditions,” Sabela said.
“The situation is no less precarious for automotive workers, given the impact of the 30% tariff imposed on South African exports to the US. The detrimental effect is already being felt with Goodyear having shut its doors and Ford intending to retrench more than 470 workers.
“Clearly, we cannot afford a situation where these workers are unable to claim their benefits should the worst-case scenario become a reality because their employers withheld their contributions, even though they were deducted from their pay,” she said.
The FCSA report shows that of the 15,521 defaulting employers, 5,821 have been publicly listed due to the severe and prolonged nature of their arrears, a measure known as “naming and shaming”.
The FSCA report shows that 5,671 employers owe omore than R50,000 in pension contributions overdue by five months or more, while 80 employers owe the same amount but have not disclosed their last payment date.
Another 79 employers owe less than R50,000, but their late payment interest exceeds R50,000 and is also overdue for five months. Seventeen employers only have late payment interest outstanding.
The latest figures represent a 50% increase in non-compliant employers since the December 31 2023 publication, “primarily driven by the inclusion of two of the largest retirement funds in the industry – the Auto Workers Provident Fund and the Motor Industry Provident Fund. Together, these funds account for 3,353 (57.5%) of the 5,821 published employers,” the FSCA said in a statement.
“We have previously raised concerns regarding the quality of data held by retirement funds, particularly the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF),” the FSCA said.
“In response, the PSSPF initiated a data cleansing drive, which remains ongoing. Encouragingly, this effort has led to notable improvements in data quality.
“As a result, 428 of the 531 previously published employers listed have been identified as deregistered according to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission registry, in respect of PSSPF. With the inclusion of the Auto Workers and Motor Industry Provident Funds, total arrears are now estimated at R7.23bn, of which R2.98bn is attributable to late payment interest.
“It is important to note that while some employers may settle outstanding contributions, they may not fully address the late payment interest levied.”
