News

Cosatu alarmed at rise in employers failing to make pension contributions

Over R7.2bn in contributions remain unpaid-FSCA

29 September 2025 - 06:26
Cosatu worried about companies who default on paying workers' pension fund contributions. It calls for sticker enforcement.
Cosatu worried about companies who default on paying workers' pension fund contributions. It calls for sticker enforcement.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Companies and municipalities that fail to make pension fund contributions not only break the law but are toying with the lives and future well-being of their employees.

This is the view of trade union federation Cosatu, which has raised alarm over the sharp rise in employers defaulting on pension fund contributions.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has reported that the number of defaulters who violated Section 13A of the Pension Funds Act has doubled to 15,521 from March 2025, up from 7,700 in 2024, affecting nearly 600,000 workers.

More than R7.2bn in contributions remain unpaid, with the automotive and private security sectors among the worst offenders.

Zanele Sabela, Cosatu’s national spokesperson, said this is a disturbing trend considering the number of defaulters in 2024 was also nearly twice the 4,000 recorded in 2023.

Cosatu said it would intensify campaigns, push for stricter enforcement and work with the government to block defaulting companies from getting tenders.

“When pension fund contributions are in arrears, workers’ death and disability benefits become void with devastating consequences for the workers and their families, particularly security officers who work under dangerous conditions,” Sabela said.

When pension fund contributions are in arrears, workers’ death and disability benefits become void with devastating consequences for the workers and their families, particularly security officers who work under dangerous conditions
Zanele Sabela, Cosatu’s national spokesperson

“The situation is no less precarious for automotive workers, given the impact of the 30% tariff imposed on South African exports to the US. The detrimental effect is already being felt with Goodyear having shut its doors and Ford intending to retrench more than 470 workers.

“Clearly, we cannot afford a situation where these workers are unable to claim their benefits should the worst-case scenario become a reality because their employers withheld their contributions, even though they were deducted from their pay,” she said.

The FCSA report shows that of the 15,521 defaulting employers, 5,821 have been publicly listed due to the severe and prolonged nature of their arrears, a measure known as “naming and shaming”. 

The FSCA report shows that 5,671 employers owe omore than R50,000 in pension contributions overdue by five months or more, while 80 employers owe the same amount but have not disclosed their last payment date.

Another 79 employers owe less than R50,000, but their late payment interest exceeds R50,000 and is also overdue for five months. Seventeen employers only have late payment interest outstanding.

The latest figures represent a 50% increase in non-compliant employers since the December 31 2023 publication, “primarily driven by the inclusion of two of the largest retirement funds in the industry – the Auto Workers Provident Fund and the Motor Industry Provident Fund. Together, these funds account for 3,353 (57.5%) of the 5,821 published employers,” the FSCA said in a statement.

“We have previously raised concerns regarding the quality of data held by retirement funds, particularly the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF),” the FSCA said.

“In response, the PSSPF initiated a data cleansing drive, which remains ongoing. Encouragingly, this effort has led to notable improvements in data quality.

“As a result, 428 of the 531 previously published employers listed have been identified as deregistered according to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission registry, in respect of PSSPF. With the inclusion of the Auto Workers and Motor Industry Provident Funds, total arrears are now estimated at R7.23bn, of which R2.98bn is attributable to late payment interest.

“It is important to note that while some employers may settle outstanding contributions, they may not fully address the late payment interest levied.”

SowetanLIVE

OPINION | Cutting off coal exports to Israel will hit workers hard

Cosatu members pay dues to ensure their rights are defended and their working conditions improved. Yet, the union has consistently failed to ...
Opinion
8 months ago

Domestic workers’ wages fall short amid rising costs

Domestic workers living below the national minimum wage of R4,989 per month say they cannot keep up with the rising cost of living, leaving some ...
News
3 days ago

Cosatu backs tobacco bill, calls for stronger regulation to stop illicit trade

Smoking is not a constitutional right, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), told the portfolio committee on health while voicing ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor