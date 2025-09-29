12 people, including child, die in Limpopo crash while coming from church

Twelve people, including a taxi driver, 10 women passengers and a child aged between seven and 10 were killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi and two heavy vehicles on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopo, Limpopo, on Sunday.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed the R81 was closed for several hours as emergency personnel worked to remove bodies from the wreckage.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined as investigations are still under way.
According to Santaco Limpopo, the victims who were all occupants of the minibus taxi, were travelling from a church service in Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani.
Santaco Limpopo has extended its condolences and committed to support the families.
“We are co-operating with authorities and will review safety measures to prevent future tragedies. Our hearts are with the families and communities,” said spokesperson Sipho Phillemon Maloma.
Expressing shock at the incident, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said the authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.
She said the Limpopo emergency medical services and rescue teams are on the scene, working to manage the aftermath of the crash.
“The news of this accident is deeply touching, particularly when we consider the mothers and families affected by this loss. The provincial government stands in solidarity with the families and we are committed to providing them with the necessary support,” she said.
Ramathuba is scheduled to meet the grieving families on Monday at noon at the Pietersburg Hospital Recreation Hall to assist with the identification of the deceased.
She will be joined by transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye and health MEC Dieketseng Mashego.
“We urge road users to exercise caution and adhere to safety regulations. This event serves as a reminder of the need for greater awareness on our roads,” said Ramathuba.
12 people, including child, die in Limpopo crash while coming from church
Cause of crash not yet determined as investigations still under way
