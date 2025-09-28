“The release of the interim report underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in this matter. The report will be released at Tembisa Hospital and the briefing will be led by the head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi, [and] joined by the minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi, premier Panyaza Lesufi, and MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko,” he said.
SIU interim report on Tembisa Hospital corruption to be released
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to release its interim report on allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration linked to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the release of the report on Monday is a significant step in the unit’s investigation.
“The release of the interim report underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in this matter. The report will be released at Tembisa Hospital and the briefing will be led by the head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi, [and] joined by the minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi, premier Panyaza Lesufi, and MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko,” he said.
Slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran flagged several procurement irregularities at the hospital.
In August 2021, Deokaran, who was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department, was gunned down shortly after dropping off her child at school.
Her death was later discovered to be an assassination aimed at silencing her from exposing a syndicate that was looting millions from the hospital.
