Madlanga commission won't discuss reports that Motau has asked to leave

28 September 2025 - 14:39
Chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has declined to confirm whether its chief evidence leader, Adv Terry Motau SC, has asked to leave.

Reports on Sunday said Motau had asked to leave the commission, which started its work on September 17.

Motau could not be immediately reached for comment and Sowetan’s report will be updated if and when he responds to our questions.

The commission is squarely focused on its job, to conduct an inquiry into the gravely serious allegations that SA’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels would not publicly discuss internal staffing matters.

“The commission is squarely focused on its job, to conduct an inquiry into the gravely serious allegations that SA’s law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated and unduly influenced by criminal syndicates and drug cartels,” he said. “We will not be distracted as the work of the commission is critically important for the rule of law in our country.”

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

