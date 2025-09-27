News

Five dead, six injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

By TIMESLIVE - 28 September 2025 - 09:02
Five people died and six others were taken to hospital after a crash on the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District.
Five people died and six others were taken to hospital after a crash on the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people died and six others were injured in a head-on collision in the Lephalale Local municipality in Limpopo on Friday. 

The Limpopo transport and community safety department said the crash occurred on the R518 road in the Lephalale Municipality, Waterberg District after a sedan overtook and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“The drivers of the two vehicles lost their lives on the scene, together with three female passengers. Six injured passengers were ferried to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement officers have not ruled out the possibility of reckless driving while awaiting the results of formal investigations,” said the department.

MEC Violet Mathye said on Thursday had stepped up traffic management measures to prepare for the expected surge in road travel to coincide with ongoing Heritage Month festivities, which are expected to draw additional visitors to the province.

On Saturday the department urged motorists to drive with caution, warning against reckless behaviour as traffic volumes continue to rise.

The MEC’s spokesperson Tshifhiwa Dali says law enforcement visibility will be intensified on major routes, while formal investigations into the cause of the accident continue. 

TimesLIVE

Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL die in head-on collision

Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL Hlengiwe Mavimbela died in a horrific accident on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in the northern part of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

Ten people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus, which the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two killed, six injured in Limpopo collision

A driver and passenger of a bakkie were killed in a head-on collision with a minibus taxi on the R36 road near Morokolotsi in Mopani District, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor