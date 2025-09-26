News

Two killed in N1 truck crash in Johannesburg

Motorists advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

By TIMESLIVE - 27 September 2025 - 09:12
Two people were killed in a crash on the N1 north on Friday afternoon.
Two people were killed in a crash on the N1 north on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed when a truck and two other vehicles collided on the N1 North before Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Friday. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the truck overturned, spilling its load of cooking oil onto the roadway.

He said all lanes had been blocked off so the accident scene could be cleared. “Emergency Management Services and law enforcement personnel are on the scene, but motorists should expect severe delays and are strongly advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” Fihla said. 

TimesLIVE

Tow-truck driver dies in crash in KZN

A tow-truck driver died after crashing his vehicle on the  P147 road in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Truck driver nabbed after attempting to flee N3 crash scene

A Zambian national who was driving a truck that is believed to have caused a crash involving up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on the N3 was arrested ...
News
3 weeks ago

Seven killed after truck carrying farmworkers rear-ended in Mpumalanga

A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.
News
1 month ago

Horrific collision on KZN north coast claims four lives

Four people were killed in a collision on the N2 between Dokodweni and Amatigulu on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor