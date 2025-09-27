News

Good Samaritans divers find drowned teen at St Helena's Bay

By TIMESLIVE - 27 September 2025 - 11:09
NSRI and police responding to a drowning in St Helena's Bay on Friday. A teenager, 13 was found unresponsive underwater.
Image: Supplied

A teenager drowned in St Helena's Bay off the Cape west coast on Friday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a crew responded to reports of a drowning on the Berg River at Rooibaai.

"On arrival it was found a local 13-year-old male was missing under water. The police water policing and diving services were activated. Two local male divers, Good Samaritans, entered the water to dive search while surface water and shoreline search efforts were conducted," said NSRI's Craig Lambinon.

The teenager was located underwater under a jetty and was recovered to the shore by the Good Samaritans divers.

Lambinon said paramedics assessed the boy who was unresponsive.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

