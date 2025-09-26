News

Meta to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions in UK

By Akash Sriram - 26 September 2025 - 13:51
Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works. Stock photo.
Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dimarik16

Meta Platforms said on Friday it would offer an ad-free subscription option to Facebook and Instagram users in the UK in the coming weeks.

The move will give users a choice between paying a monthly fee or continuing to use the services for free with targeted advertising, a model that has faced increasing scrutiny from European regulators.

The subscriptions, priced at £2.99 (R59.76) a month on the web and €3.99 (R93.09) on iOS and Android, reflect similar offerings Meta has rolled out in the EU to comply with data privacy rules.

The latest announcement comes after the country's data protection authority raised concerns about how platforms handle personal information for advertising.

Meta said the ad-free tier was designed to give people more control over their online experience while preserving the company's ability to provide free services funded by ads. Users who choose the paid plan will not see ads and their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

The shift reflects a broader industry trend as tech firms face pressure from regulators over the use of personal data and targeted ads. Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works.

Meta's ads business accounted for about 98% of its $164.5bn R2.8-trillion) in revenue last year, making the balancing act between privacy rules and ad sales central to its growth strategy.

Reuters

Meta rolls out real-time translation feature on WhatsApp

Meta Platforms is introducing a translation feature for its WhatsApp messaging service, aiming to ease cross-language chats among its more than ...
News
2 days ago

Indonesia urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content

Indonesia has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms, ByteDance's TikTok and other social media platforms, ordering them to boost content ...
News
3 weeks ago

OPINION | SA must beef up action against harmful online content, posting of sexually abusive content targeting children

The first defence against online harms is through safety by design approaches and online risk assessment, which have become mandatory for platforms ...
Opinion
1 month ago

OPINION | Fight to protect women from online abuses must continue

We are undoubtedly in the middle of an unprecedented technological revolution. Vibrant and transformative as it may be with undeniable extraordinary ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor