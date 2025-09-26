Interpol-led operation busts African cybercrime operations

Law enforcement authorities in 14 African countries have arrested 260 suspects and seized 1,235 electronic devices in a co-ordinated international operation against cybercrime, Interpol said on Friday.
“The crackdown targeted transnational criminal networks exploiting digital platforms, particularly social media, to manipulate victims and defraud them financially. Specifically, the operation focused on romance scams, where perpetrators build online relationships to extract money from victims, and sextortion, in which victims are blackmailed with explicit images or videos,” the agency said.
Dubbed Operation Contender 3.0, police identified IP addresses, digital infrastructures, domains and social media profiles linked to members of the scam syndicates. These leads and the arrests resulted in the seizure of USB drives, SIM cards and forged documents, as well as the take down of 81 cybercrime infrastructures in Africa.
Investigators identified 1,463 victims linked to the scams, estimating their losses at nearly $2.8m (R48.92m).
The transnational operation was strengthened by collaboration with private sector partners Group-IB and Trend Micro, resulting in enhanced data sharing and operational capabilities. The exchange of Interpol cyberactivity reports facilitated swift enforcement actions from participating countries, underscoring the value of international co-operation in combating cybercrime.
Cyril Gout, acting executive director of police services at Interpol, said: “Cybercrime units in Africa are reporting a sharp rise in digital-enabled crimes such as sextortion and romance scams. The growth of online platforms has opened new opportunities for criminal networks to exploit victims, causing financial loss and psychological harm.
“By working closely with our member countries and private sector partners we remain committed to disrupting and dismantling the groups that prey on vulnerable individuals online.”
Operational highlights include:
- Ghanaian authorities arrested 68 individuals, seized 835 devices and identified 108 victims. Their investigations revealed $450,000 (R7.86m) in financial losses, with $70,000 (R1.22m) recovered. For romance scams the suspects used fake profiles, forged identities and stolen images to deceive victims. The scammers extracted payments using a range of schemes, including fake courier and customs shipment fees. In sextortion cases, offenders secretly recorded intimate videos during explicit chats and used them for blackmail.
- In Senegal police arrested 22 suspects, uncovering a network that impersonated celebrities and used emotional manipulation on social media and dating platforms to defraud 120 victims of about $34,000 (R593,630). A total of 65 devices, forged identification documents and money transfer records were seized during the operation.
- Police in Ivory Coast dismantled a cybercrime ring that created fake profiles online to manipulate vulnerable individuals into sharing intimate images. Once in possession of compromising material, the criminals blackmailed victims, demanding payments to prevent public exposure. Police arrested 24 suspects, seized 29 devices and identified 809 victims.
- In Angola authorities arrested eight individuals and identified 28 domestic and international victims, primarily targeted via social media. Offenders used fraudulent documents to create fake identities, facilitating financial transactions and concealing their real identities while engaging victims.
In June Interpol released the 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, revealing two-thirds of surveyed African member countries said cyber-related offences make up a medium to high proportion of crimes. Participating countries are: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.
Interpol-led operation busts African cybercrime operations
Romance scams and sextortion in 14 African countries under investigation
In June Interpol released the 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, revealing two-thirds of surveyed African member countries said cyber-related offences make up a medium to high proportion of crimes. Participating countries are: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.
TimesLIVE
