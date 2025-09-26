News

High court takes over murder accused Mahungela's bail bid

By Sowetan Reporter - 26 September 2025 - 10:42
Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of a Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of a Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
Image: YouTube

The Alexandra magistrate's court has ruled that the bail hearing of murder accused Bafana Mahungela should be heard in the high court in Johannesburg.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the ruling was in favour of the state’s application to have the bail hearing heard in the high court where Mahungela, 22, will stand trial for the killing of Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

“Mahungela had sought to apply for bail based on new facts while awaiting the commencement of his trial in the Gauteng division of the high court in Johannesburg,” said Mjonondwane.

“The state objected to the court's jurisdiction to hear the bail application based on new facts, arguing that the court lacks the authority to entertain the application.

“The magistrate’s court ultimately dismissed Mahungela’s bail application, agreeing with the state that it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter. The case has been postponed to October 13 for trial in the high court.”

Mahungela is accused of killing Kluyts in Sandton on October 29 2023.

He faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, attempted rape and murder.

SowetanLIVE

Young men must handle let-downs without violence: women's minister

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga says her department is working on a campaign to teach young men to handle ...
News
20 hours ago

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted special leave pending investigations over alleged links to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Ekurhuleni metro police department acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted the special leave he applied for after allegations that he is ...
News
5 hours ago

ConCourt hears how current consent laws obstruct convictions in sexual offence cases

A lawyer arguing at the Constitutional Court in the case around consent says the law is failing survivors of sexual offences because it treats ...
News
23 hours ago

Maternity ward cleaner caught with human tissues granted R10k bail

A Mpumalanga court has granted R10,000 bail to a hospital employee who was caught with placentas that she was allegedly trying to sell. Rose ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor