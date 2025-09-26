EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted special leave pending investigations over alleged links to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted the special leave he applied for after allegations that he is linked to suspected underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry last week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Matlala received special treatment from the Ekurhuleni law enforcement offices and used vehicles fitted with blue lights fraudulently registered under the municipality by Mkhwanazi while he was director of specialised services.
An urgent motion by political parties calling for the suspension of Mkhwanazi was tabled in the Ekurhuleni council.
“Council recognises the [Madlanga] commission has not yet concluded its work and no findings have been finalised. However, the mere continuation of Brig Mkhwanazi in his role, despite being implicated under oath, creates a real and present risk,” read part of the letter of motion.
Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the council meeting on Thursday, the city's head of communications Phakamile Mbegashe confirmed Mkhwanazi is on special leave and his possible suspension is being deliberated.
“Since allegations were made against the chief of police, the first step taken was that our internal audit was instructed to initiate an investigation to see what's happening in the section,” Mbegashe said.
“The executive mayor has met with the chair of the audit committee. In terms of the precautionary suspension, this is the matter they are deliberating in council. Internal audit is looking into the matter, and we'll hear the outcome of whether they will agree to place him on precautionary suspension."
He said Mkhwanazi would not interfere with the investigations as he is on leave.
