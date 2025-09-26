Elite cops nabbed in truck hijacking with 900k goods

Three police officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT), who used a marked police vehicle during the alleged hijacking of a truck, have been arrested after they were found with goods worth R900,000.
Gauteng spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the three sergeants – Isaac Letlotlo, Oscar Mabunda and Itani Budeli – would, as per SAPS disciplinary policy, be charged internally.
“On September 22 , the provincial investigative unit arrested three police officers for an alleged truck hijacking that occurred on September 17 at the Olifantsfontein Road off-ramp.
“The arrest was as a result of intelligence-gathered information. It is further reported that the suspects used a marked vehicle during the commission of crime,” she said.
The cops are from Alexander, Diepsloot, and Tembisa south, and the police vehicle they are alleged to have used during the hijacking belongs to Tembisa south TRT.
According to the incident report that Sowetan has seen, police were able to trace and locate the suspects with the assistance of CCTV footage.
“The information led us to a house at Midrand Village, where the suspect
s were found in possession of an SAPS reflector jacket, two crime scene aprons, cellphones, clothes, and a vehicle, [a Nissan] NP200. It was also confiscated due to it being used during the commission of a crime. The goods confiscated were valued at R900,000,” the report read.
The TRT unit investigates serious crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, violent robberies and gang activity.
Nevhuhulwi referred Sowetan to the National Prosecuting Authority for information regarding their next court appearance.
Image: Gareth Wilson
